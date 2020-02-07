Brokerages Set Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target at $9.33

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.