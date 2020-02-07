Brokers Issue Forecasts for Highwoods Properties Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

HIW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,222. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

