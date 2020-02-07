BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $65.69. 517,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,791. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $66.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $224,742 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

