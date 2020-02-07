Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Raised to $175.00 at Citigroup

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,520. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.04.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.