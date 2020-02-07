Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 297,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

