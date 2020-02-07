Cadence Bancorp (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Cadence Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Shares of CADE stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22.
CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
