Cadence Bancorp (CADE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Cadence Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.