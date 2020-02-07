Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO Sells $2,528,151.48 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 246.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

