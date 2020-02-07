Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $76.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 952,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 837,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.