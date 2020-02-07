Canada Goose’s (GOOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global restated a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

