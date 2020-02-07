Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Candente Copper shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

