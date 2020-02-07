Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.58

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

