Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.58

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit