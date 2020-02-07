Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter.

Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 113,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,678. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

CPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.