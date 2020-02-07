Catex Token (CATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303,077.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $303,077.00 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

