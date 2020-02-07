CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.80, 4,941,218 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 249% from the average session volume of 1,417,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,861 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

