CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 483,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,732. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.