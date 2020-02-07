Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.71.

CE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,096. Celanese has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

