Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Century Communities stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Earnings History for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

