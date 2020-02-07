Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Century Communities stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.