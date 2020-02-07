Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.975 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.09-3.19 EPS.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 1,119,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,450. Cerner has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.