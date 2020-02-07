Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.09-3.19 EPS.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 1,119,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.71.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

