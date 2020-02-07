Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.07-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.74 million.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

