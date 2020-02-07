Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) updated its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.07-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.74 million.
NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.
Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Changyou.Com
Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.
