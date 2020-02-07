CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) versus Clearway Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEN) Critical Review

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearway Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 32.26%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 3.98 $52.00 million $0.46 47.07 CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.72 $504.08 million $1.58 13.92

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy -7.11% -3.45% -0.85% CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CHINA RESOURES/ADR beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

