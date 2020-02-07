Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $831.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

NYSE CMG traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $865.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,611. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $817.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $566.68 and a 52 week high of $893.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

