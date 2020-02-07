Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.27. 36,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

