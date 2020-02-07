Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.57. 14,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

