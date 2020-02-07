Citigroup Upgrades ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Buy

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $12.55 on Friday. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

