Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Sells $104,596.80 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $104,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.39. 324,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

