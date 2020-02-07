Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Sells $104,596.80 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $104,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.39. 324,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
