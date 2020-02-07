Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

CSH traded down GBX 10.13 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 96.10 ($1.26). 986,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,479. The firm has a market cap of $597.76 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.