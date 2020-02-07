COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

CLGN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,499. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. Analysts forecast that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

