Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CWBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.43. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.54% of Community West Bancshares worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

