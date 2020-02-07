Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $40,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after buying an additional 267,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,096,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.78. 1,098,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,224. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

