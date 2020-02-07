Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

CORE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 223,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 1,054,117 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 150,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 80.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 90,977 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

