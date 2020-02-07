CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.10-5.20 EPS.

NYSE COR traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. 11,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,506. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

