Couchain Market Capitalization Tops $7,214.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $7,214.00 and approximately $7,855.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.