Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Carvana comprises approximately 7.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.86. 950,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.19. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $99.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

