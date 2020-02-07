Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

COWN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of COWN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 204,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Cowen has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $486.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cowen by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cowen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 657,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

