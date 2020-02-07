Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Trudy Vonhoff Acquires 1,100 Shares

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Trudy Vonhoff bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$35.41 ($25.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,949.90 ($27,624.04).

Credit Corp Group stock opened at A$37.02 ($26.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$30.27. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 1-year low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a 1-year high of A$33.74 ($23.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

