Credit Suisse Group Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $85.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.33.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.