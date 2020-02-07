CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.96 million.CTS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on CTS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,912. The stock has a market cap of $996.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.26. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

