Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.62. 480,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. Cummins has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cummins by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

