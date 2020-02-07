Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cutera worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $28.68 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

