DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.42

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.419 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 50,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

About DANSKE BK A/S/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

