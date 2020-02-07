DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.42

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.419 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Shares of DANSKE BK A/S/S stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 50,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.
