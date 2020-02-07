DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,668 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $59,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $311.84. 395,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,865. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.62 and a 200-day moving average of $293.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

