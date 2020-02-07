DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $65.89 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644,440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BCE were worth $65,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BCE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

