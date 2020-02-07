DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $41.60 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,222,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.54% of Qiagen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after buying an additional 505,694 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,407,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

