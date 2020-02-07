DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 18,182 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $80,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MHI Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PBA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

