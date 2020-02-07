DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 302,473 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 302,473 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,073. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

