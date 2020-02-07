DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 303,479 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,081,931 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 303,479 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comcast were worth $228,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.