Denarius (D) Achieves Market Capitalization of $544,775.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, Denarius has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $544,775.00 and $839.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,147,165 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

