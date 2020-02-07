Deutsche Bank Increases National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,060

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a neutral rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 983.08 ($12.93).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.52) on Monday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018.30 ($13.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 973.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 898.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

