DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

DHT has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DHT to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

DHT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 8,899,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. DHT had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

